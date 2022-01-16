Rent fixed for private paddy harvesters

Virudhunagar

16 January 2022 20:16 IST

The district administration has fixed ₹2,350 per hour rental for paddy harvesting machinery (with track) and ₹1,700 rental for harvester with tyres.

After an interaction with owners and agents of paddy harvesters here, Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy arrived at the rates of the machineries based on their present utility and expenses on repair.

He appealed to the owners and agents not to collect more than what had been fixed. Farmers could lodge complaints with Revenue Divisional Officers, Tahsildars and engineers of Agricultural Engineering department if the owners/agents demanded more money as rent.

The rent for harvesters owned by the department was ₹1,630 (with tracks) per hour and ₹1,010 (with tyres), the Collector added.