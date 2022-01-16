Madurai

Rent fixed for private paddy harvesters

The district administration has fixed ₹2,350 per hour rental for paddy harvesting machinery (with track) and ₹1,700 rental for harvester with tyres.

After an interaction with owners and agents of paddy harvesters here, Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy arrived at the rates of the machineries based on their present utility and expenses on repair.

He appealed to the owners and agents not to collect more than what had been fixed. Farmers could lodge complaints with Revenue Divisional Officers, Tahsildars and engineers of Agricultural Engineering department if the owners/agents demanded more money as rent.

The rent for harvesters owned by the department was ₹1,630 (with tracks) per hour and ₹1,010 (with tyres), the Collector added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2022 8:16:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/rent-fixed-for-private-paddy-harvesters/article38278675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY