Rent Authority Officers appointed in Tirunelveli

August 02, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has appointed ‘”Rent Authorities” to resolve disputes erupting between the tenants and the owners of the rental houses in eight taluks under Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act.

While Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli (046 – 2501333) will be the ‘Rent Authority Officer’ for Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai and Maanur taluks, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi (04634 – 260124) is the ‘Rent Authority Officer’ for the Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram, Radhapuram, Nanguneri and Thisaiyanvilai taluks, Dr. Karthikeyan said in a statement.

