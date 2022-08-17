Renovations at Samathuvapuram inspected in Madurai district

ADVERTISEMENT

A review meeting was chaired by P. Amudha, Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms Amudha said the ‘Samathuvapuram’ scheme was launched to encourage the spirit of unity among people. There were 11 Samathuvapurams in Madurai district. In the first phase of renovation, 226 houses out of 597 in six ‘Samathuvapurams’ had been completed.

Similarly, steps were being taken to renovate 165 public infrastructure including community halls and school buildings in ‘Samathuvapuram’. She directed officials to expedite the works and complete them by October.

Further, Ms Amudha said that 2.13 lakh water connections had been provided in 13 Panchayat Unions in the district under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Similarly, a total of 597 works, including improvement of water bodies, improvement of school infrastructure, livelihood and marketing, green and clean village, community crematorium, burial ground development were being taken up across the State at an estimated cost of ₹3,273.85 lakh under the 'Anaiththu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam' during the financial year 2022-2023.

In addition to this, the officials concerned had been directed to pay special attention to schemes such as ensuring regular water supply in rural areas, proper functioning of street lights, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and 'Namakku Naame' scheme, she added.

Earlier, she along with the Collector inspected the ‘Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram’ at Kutladampatti panchayat in Vadipatti Panchayat Union in the district. They also listened to the grievances aired by residents.

Additional Collector (Development) S. Saravanan, Rural Development Agency Executive Engineer Indumathi and others were present.