Renovation works under way at Central Library, HC told

Published - August 27, 2024 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities on Tuesday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that renovation works were under way at the Central Library in Simmakkal in Madurai.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Muthuselvam of Arapalayam who sought a direction to the authorities to upgrade the infrastructure at the Central Library.

He said that steps should be taken to renovate the interiors, ensure proper toilets and drinking water facility, internet connection, generators for power backup and other basic facilities.

He said that the Central Library was established in 1952 and it had more than 42,600 books and around the same number of active members. Civil services aspirants and students visited the library regularly and at least 500 people were visiting the library daily. However, the library which is located in the heart of the city is in a dilapidated condition and needs a makeover. The toilets are in a bad condition and the water facility is not sufficient for the people visiting the library, he complained.

There have been instances of fans and lights not working properly and the power backup generator is also under repair. In 2023, ₹1 crore was announced for the upgrade of the library. However, no steps were taken so far, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri took note of the report filed by the District Library Officer who said that renovation works were under way at a cost of ₹ 97 lakh. Recording it, the court closed the petition with a liberty for the petitioner to reopen the case if the works were stopped midway and not completed.

