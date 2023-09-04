Renovation work underway at Madurai’s Thirumalai Nayak Mahal

September 04, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Thirumalai Nayak Mahal, built in 1635, is undergoing major renovation work.

A private contractor has taken up restoration work of the heritage structure, and the Archaeological Department hopes to complete the project by March 2024. A sum of over ₹8 crore has been allocated for the project

Though in 2019, re-plastering work was carried out for the entire Mahal, this time around the Palliarai and Nadaga Salai, two structures within the Mahal complex are not just getting a fresh coat of paint, but will also be meticulous refurbished.

In order to retain the originality of the structure by restoring its outer fabric, around 40 traditional masons from Ettayapuram, adept at using lime mortar for plastering work, have been brought in, and are are staying at the site.

A concoction of sand, limestone, ‘Kadukkai juice’ and palm jaggery brought from Vembar, in Thoothukudi district, in the hands of these artisans will give these century-old pillars and walls a breath of new life. The ‘kadukkai’ according to the site engineer, is a rich source of tannic acid and it helps bind the lime and increases its tensile strength. The jaggery increases the solubility of lime in water. The mixture is sieved and ground twice, and then left to ferment for two days. The end product, a cream-coloured mortar, gives the side of the rooms the sheen and gloss that reflect the aesthetics of the structure.

Another major part of the work is the replacing of the stone flooring that is broken in many places. According to an official of the Archeological department, “It is this work that is taking a lot of time.” Searching for stones that have similar mineral qualities and also the same pigmentation has been a laborious process. Stones that were sourced earlier from quarries in Tamil Nadu had the same mineral composition, but the difference in colour was stark. As a result, steps are being taken to source similar stones from quarries in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. “We have identified stones that are similar to the ones used in the Mahal, but quarrying at the site depends on various factors including issuance of licences etc to the quarry owner. Hence, there has been a delay in the renovation work,” the official said.

Once the renovation work is completed, the authorities hope to convert these two rooms as museum halls that will not only showcase how they were once used by kings, but will also house various sculptures and artefacts that have been unearthed in the region.

