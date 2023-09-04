HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renovation work underway at Madurai’s Thirumalai Nayak Mahal

Officials said two structures within the nearly 400-year-old palace are being meticulously refurbished; the palace’s facade and its walls too are being renovated; once complete the two rooms will serve as museums halls

September 04, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Beulah Rose
Walls, flooring and the facade of Madurai’s Thirumalai Nayak Palace are being refurbished

Walls, flooring and the facade of Madurai’s Thirumalai Nayak Palace are being refurbished | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The Thirumalai Nayak Mahal, built in 1635, is undergoing major renovation work.

A private contractor has taken up restoration work of the heritage structure, and the Archaeological Department hopes to complete the project by March 2024. A sum of over ₹8 crore has been allocated for the project

Though in 2019, re-plastering work was carried out for the entire Mahal, this time around the Palliarai and Nadaga Salai, two structures within the Mahal complex are not just getting a fresh coat of paint, but will also be meticulous refurbished.

In order to retain the originality of the structure by restoring its outer fabric, around 40 traditional masons from Ettayapuram, adept at using lime mortar for plastering work, have been brought in, and are are staying at the site. 

A view of the roof at Thirumalai Nayak Palace in Madurai

A view of the roof at Thirumalai Nayak Palace in Madurai | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

A concoction of sand, limestone, ‘Kadukkai juice’ and palm jaggery brought from Vembar, in Thoothukudi district, in the hands of these artisans will give these century-old pillars and walls a breath of new life. The ‘kadukkai’ according to the site engineer, is a rich source of tannic acid and it helps bind the lime and increases its tensile strength. The jaggery increases the solubility of lime in water. The mixture is sieved and ground twice, and then left to ferment for two days. The end product, a cream-coloured mortar, gives the side of the rooms the sheen and gloss that reflect the aesthetics of the structure. 

A view of the Thirumalai Nayak Palace in Madurai

A view of the Thirumalai Nayak Palace in Madurai | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Another major part of the work is the replacing of the stone flooring that is broken in many places. According to an official of the Archeological department, “It is this work that is taking a lot of time.” Searching for stones that have similar mineral qualities and also the same pigmentation has been a laborious process. Stones that were sourced earlier from quarries in Tamil Nadu had the same mineral composition, but the difference in colour was stark. As a result, steps are being taken to source similar stones from quarries in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. “We have identified stones that are similar to the ones used in the Mahal, but quarrying at the site depends on various factors including issuance of licences etc to the quarry owner. Hence, there has been a delay in the renovation work,” the official said.

Once the renovation work is completed, the authorities hope to convert these two rooms as museum halls that will not only showcase how they were once used by kings, but will also house various sculptures and artefacts that have been unearthed in the region.

Related Topics

Madurai / monument and heritage site

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.