‘Renovation of Tiruchendur temple to commence soon’

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment P.K. Sekar Babu has said renovation of Lord Subramaniaswami Temple in Tiruchendur would commence shortly.

After inspecting the temple on Tuesday along with Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Mr. Sekar Babu said the State government had allotted ₹100 crore for renovating 1,000-year-old temples and conducting ‘kumbabhishekam’. As inspection of these temples was going on, four temples in Thoothukudi district – Sernthapoomangalam Kailasanathar Temple, Kayalpattinam Meikandeswarar Temple, Ganapatheeswarar Temple and Azhagiya Manavalaperumal Temple – were inspected. After the renovation of these temples, ‘kumbabhishekam’ would be performed.

He said renovation of the Tiruchendur temple would commence shortly as the government was keen on incorporating all facilities in the shrine so as to upgrade its status.

“Apart from the HR and CE Department’s share, HCL has come forward to donate ₹175 crore for the renovation of the temple. Since the exact estimate for the renovation is yet to be prepared, the share of the department and the devotees will be decided later,” Mr. Sekar Babu said.

In the meeting held earlier, the Ministers discussed creation of waiting halls for devotees with fans, drinking water facility, toilets and televisions, tagging of the devotees with the dharshan timings, allocating shops near the bus terminus for traders having their shops on the temple premises, etc.

Secretary for HR and CE Department P. Chandramohan, Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and Collector K. Senthil Raj were present.