Renovation of Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy temple being taken up at a cost of ₹ 300 crore

Minister For Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan inspecting Subramaniyaswamy temple in Tiruchendur after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin formally inaugurated renovation works through video-conferencing on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A major renovation work of temple and administrative infrastructure at Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur has been taken up at a cost of ₹ 300 crore.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday formally inaugurated the renovation work through video-conferencing facility from Chennai. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu was present.

In the 2021-22 budget, the Government announced renovation of the temple infrastructure at a cost of ₹ 150 crore. Subsequently, as per the Chief Minister's advice, a major renovation of the temple and other infrastructure was planned.

A statement said that Vamasundari Investment Private Limited had come forward to sponsor several renovation works at a cost of ₹ 200 crore

This included construction of modern queue system with waiting halls. The pedestrian pathway from nazhikinaru to the temple would be renovated by replacing the present asbestos shed pathway with concrete roof.

A spacious hall for head tonsuring, medical centre, control room for public address system, fire-protection system, building for cloak room would also come up.

Similarly, the private donor would also construct a bigger annadhana mandapam with modern facilities.

Simultaneously, the HR and CE Department would spend ₹ 100 crore on constructing cottages for devotees, laundry shed, toilet facility, and renovate the bus stand and parking lot, marriage hall, employees’ quarters and structures to prevent sea-erosion closer to the temple building.

This is for the first time HR and CE Department has taken up a major renovation work at a large scale ever since its formation in 1951.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Chief Secretary V. Iraianbu, Tourism, Culture and HR and CE Department Commissioner J. Kumaraguruparan, and officials from HCL Srimathi Sivasankar and Sundaramahalingam, were present in Chennai.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, MLA C. Shanmugaiah, HR and CE Additional Commissioner R. Kannan, Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj, temple Chairman of Trustees R. Arulmurugan and temple Engineer S. Santhakrishnan were present at the temple here.

The Minister, along with the officials, inspected the temple premises after the inauguration.