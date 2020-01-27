Renovation of Maiya Mandapam to be completed in two weeks

MADURAI

Renovation of centuries-old Maiya Mandapam in the Vaigai near Albert Victor Bridge in Madurai will be completed in the next couple of weeks, according to officials of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan said earlier the deities of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple used to be brought to the mandapam during the Tamil month of Maasi for ‘theerthavari’. “After many decades, the ritual will be performed at the mandapam this year, after the completion of restoration work,” he said.

The mandapam, which is an integral part of festivities associated with Madurai and the Vaigai, was in a dilapidated condition for many decades. “During the last century, the condition of the mandapam had deteriorated and the entire northern portion was in a decrepit state,” said an official.

Hence, the restoration of the mandapam was undertaken at a cost of around ₹1 crore after dismantling the entire structure, the official added.

Fifteen of the 36 original pillars, which were damaged, are now replaced. The pillars are arranged in six rows and six columns. “The stones have been chosen in such a way that they resemble the existing pillars,” he said.

The roof of the mandapam has been replaced with new slabs and cut stones will be used for the floor.

The Joint Commissioner said that retaining walls around the mandapam had also been constructed to prevent erosion due to the river water. “While digging the ground for the renovation work, we found portions of the retaining wall that had existed earlier. So, we connected those portions and built the wall,” he said.

“The mandapam used to be a spot for the residents to hang out. In the evenings, friends and families used to chat and spend time at the mandapam,” said B. Muthukumar, a resident of Sellur. “It would be great if officials make the mandapam usable for the public again,” he added.