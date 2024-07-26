Renovation of government school building carried out, authorities tell HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has closed a suo motu petition initiated in 2018 that took cognisance of the media reports that a government school building in Thinaikulam in Ramanathapuram district was unsafe for students. The court was told on Friday that renovation works were carried out and the school building was fit for occupation.

Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice R. Vijayakumar, taking note of the submission made by the authorities, directed that whenever there was any damage or renovation required, the School Education Department can bring it to the notice of the Public Works Department officials. With the direction the suo motu petition was closed.

Earlier, the court had directed the authorities to inspect and file a report on the stability and strengthening of the school building. The court had directed the team of experts to inspect the building, take steps to repair it and file a report in order to ascertain the stability of the government school building.

The court had directed a team of experts from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, to inspect and file a report. The court had also directed the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department, Madurai and the Executive Engineer of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Madurai, to inspect and file a report on the stability and the strengthening of the school building.

The court had also summoned the officials in order to ascertain the progress made after the earlier reports said that the structure of the school building was not strengthened to the desired level.

