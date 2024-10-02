ADVERTISEMENT

Renovated Thoothukudi Corporation building inaugurated

Updated - October 02, 2024 08:24 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi inaugurates the Corporation building in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi formally inaugurated the renovated Corporation building on Wednesday in the presence of Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan and Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan.

She also hoisted the national flag in the 100-foot-tall mast installed on the Corporation premises. A 20-foot-long and 30-foot-wide tricolour will be fluttering atop the aesthetically illuminated mast round-the-clock.

Since the Corporation has created a space where the philanthropists can place the clothes, bags, utensils etc. for helping the poor, the MP also inaugurated it and flagged-off two vehicles to remove sand getting accumulated on the road.

Ms. Kanimozhi honoured 64 sanitary workers for their stupendous work.

Later, she inaugurated the primary health centre constructed at Kulasekarapattinam with the ₹1.12 crore CSR funds released by NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructures India Private Limited in the presence of Mr. Elambahavath.

