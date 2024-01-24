ADVERTISEMENT

Renovated third winch of Palani temple commissioned

January 24, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Palani

The Hindu Bureau

Minister R. Chakkarapani flagging off the renovated third winch at Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy temple in Palani on Wednesday.

A renovated third electric winch of Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple here was formally commissioned by Food Minister R. Sakkarapani on Wednesday.

Besides increasing the seating capacity of the winch with two coaches from 36 to 72, the engineers have provided television screen, fan and air-condition.

The renovation which started in April 2023 has been completed at a cost of ₹ 95 lakh, the Minister said.

The third electric winch was launched in 1988. The first winch, inauguruated in 1966, has a seating capacity for 40 passengers (3,200 passengers per day) and the second winch commissioned in 1982 can carry 32 passengers (2,560 passengers per day).

With the increased capacity of third winch train, it can carry 5,000 passengers a day.

Besides, the temple also has ropecar facility which can be used to ferry 250 passenger per trip to help them climb up 290-metres high hillock.

The lodging facility for the devotees at the temple would be constructed with modern facilities.

Dindigul MP Veluchamy, Palani MLA I.P. Senthilkumar, Chairman, Temple Board of Trustees, K. Chandramohan, Joint Commissioner Marimuthu, Palani Revenue Divisional Officer S. Saravanan, and Palani Municipal Chairperson Umamaheswari were among those who were present.

