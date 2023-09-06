Renovated St. Xavier’s Cathedral of Palayamkottai to be blessed on Friday

September 06, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The St. Xavier’s Cathedral of Palayamkottai Roman Catholic Diocese, which has been renovated on an outlay of ₹16 crore, will be consecrated on Friday (September 8).

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Bishop of Palayamkottai RC Diocese Most Rev. S. Antonysamy said a south-facing chapel dedicated to Blessed Holy Mother Mary was built in 1640s, which was later expanded due to the visit of devotees in more number. After Jesuit priest Rev. Fr. Louis Verdier SJ, who further expanded it in 1863 and dedicated the church to St. Francis Xavier, Rev. Fr. V.X. Arulanandam expanded it as an east-facing church with 12 pillars, which was consecrated on January 25, 1959.

As the Palayamkottai Roman Catholic Diocese was created in 1973 with Most Rev. Savarinathan Irudhayaraj as its first Bishop and with 21 parishes, the church dedicated to St. Francis Xavier became the Cathedral. The Diocese now has 57 parishes.

He said nine parishes – Arulnirai Sahaya Annai Church, Jawahar Nagar (1986), Infant Jesus Church, Shanthi Nagar (1990), St. Jude’s Church, Maharaja Nagar (1998), Sacred Heart Church, Udaiyarpatti (2004), St. Lourdhu Annai Church, Palayam Chettikulam (1999), St. Adaikala Matha Church, Tirunelveli Town (2005), Annai Velankanni Church, KTC Nagar (2012), St. Antony’s Church, St. Xavier Colony (2012) and St. Antony’s Church, Kalvettaankuzhi (2017) - had been carved out from the Cathedral parish since 1986.

“After Rev. Fr. Antony A. Cruz, who built St. Antony’s Church on Seevalaperi Road in Palayamkottai, started the preliminary works for the renovation of the Cathedral in 2011, the actual construction started in 2014. With the completion of the work on an outlay of ₹16 crore, the Cathedral will be consecrated at 5 p.m. on September 8, the birthday of Blessed Holy Mother Mary, and to mark the completion of 50 years of the creation of Palayamkottai RC Diocese,” the Bishop said.

In the presence of Arch Bishop of Madurai Most Rev. Antony Papusamy, former Bishop of Palayamkottai RC Diocese Most Rev. Jude Paulraj will open the Cathedral and Most Rev. Antonysamy will consecrate the church, which can accommodate up to 800 persons.

The celebrations which start on Friday (September 8) will continue on 9 and 10 also. Following thanksgiving holy mass in all parishes of Palayamkottai RC Diocese on September 9, the valedictory function of golden jubilee celebrations will be held at 5 p.m. on September 10 at St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School ground with Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal Leopoldo Girelli presiding over the celebrations.

Apart from the Roman Catholic Bishops, Tirunelveli CSI Diocese Bishop Rt. Rev. A.R.G.S.T. Barnabas, ‘Ayya Vazhi’ Bala Prajabathi Adigal, president of Tamil Nadu Jamaath Ulema Haja Mohideen, Speaker M. Appavu, MP Kanimozhi, Ministers Anita R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and MLAs of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts will participate in the valediction, Most Rev. Antonysamy said.

Vicar General of Palayamkottai RC Diocese Rev. Fr. Kulanthairaj and Rector of Our Lady of Assumption Basilica, Kamanayakkanpatti, Rev. Fr. Antony A. Cruz were present.

