Renovated St. Xavier’s Cathedral blessed in Tirunelveli

September 08, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
The altar of renovated St. Xaviers Cathedral of Palayamkottai Roman Catholic Diocese was opened on Friday.

The altar of renovated St. Xaviers Cathedral of Palayamkottai Roman Catholic Diocese was opened on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The renovated St. Xavier’s Cathedral of Palayamkottai Roman Catholic Diocese was blessed on Friday, the birthday of Blessed Holy Mother Mary.

After Arch Bishop of Madurai Most Rev. Antony Pappusamy opened the main gate of the cathedral campus, former Bishop of Palayamkottai RC Diocese Most Rev. Jude Paulraj opened the main door of the cathedral in the presence of Most Rev. S. Antonysamy, Bishop of Palayamkottai RC Diocese to mark the beginning of the ceremony that started at 5 p.m.

Most Rev. Antonysamy consecrated the Cathedral during the Holy Mass, in which priests and nuns from all 57 parishes of the Diocese and the educational institutions participated.

Thousands of people participated in the common feast organized after the Holy Mass as part of the celebrations.

Following thanksgiving holy mass in all parishes of Palayamkottai RC Diocese on September 9, the valedictory function of golden jubilee celebrations will be held at 5 p.m. on September 10 at St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School ground with Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal Leopoldo Girelli presiding over the celebrations.

