ADVERTISEMENT

Renovated railway underpass thrown open to public after 10 years

March 19, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Sunday inaugurated the railway underpass at Vedapatti near here renovated at a cost of ₹32 lakh.

According to a press release, the railway underpass, locally known as Othakkan Palam at Vedapatti, was used by people of more than 10 villages, including Yagappanpatti, Nallampatti and A. Vellodu, and also led to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

But commuting via the damaged underpass was a strenuous task for the past several years that people resorted to taking a longer route to reach Dindigul town. During monsoon, stagnation of rainwater often mixed with sewage greatly inconvenienced commuters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon receiving several petitions from the people, the renovation project was funded jointly by Southern Railway and Dindigul Corporation with ₹20 lakh and ₹12 lakh respectively.

The Minister said that commuters on two and four-wheelers as well as buses would now travel in ease.

Mayor J. Ilamathi, Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US