Renovated railway underpass thrown open to public after 10 years

March 19, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Sunday inaugurated the railway underpass at Vedapatti near here renovated at a cost of ₹32 lakh.

According to a press release, the railway underpass, locally known as Othakkan Palam at Vedapatti, was used by people of more than 10 villages, including Yagappanpatti, Nallampatti and A. Vellodu, and also led to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

But commuting via the damaged underpass was a strenuous task for the past several years that people resorted to taking a longer route to reach Dindigul town. During monsoon, stagnation of rainwater often mixed with sewage greatly inconvenienced commuters.

Upon receiving several petitions from the people, the renovation project was funded jointly by Southern Railway and Dindigul Corporation with ₹20 lakh and ₹12 lakh respectively.

The Minister said that commuters on two and four-wheelers as well as buses would now travel in ease.

Mayor J. Ilamathi, Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian and others were present.