Renovated public grievance redressal meeting hall inaugurated

The renovated public grievances redressal meeting hall on the district collectorate premises here was inaugurated on Wednesday. MP-elect K. Kanimozhi inaugurated the hall renovated on an outlay of ₹ 50 lakh in the presence of Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and Collector G. Lakshmipathy. She also disbursed welfare measures worth ₹ 2.57 crore to 268 beneficiaries. Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Additional Collector (Development) R. Ishwarya, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan and MLAs G.V. Markandeyan and M.C. Shanmugaiah were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.