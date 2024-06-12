GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Renovated public grievance redressal meeting hall inaugurated

Published - June 12, 2024 08:33 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Kanimozhi, MP-elect, distributing welfare assistance to a beneficiary in Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday.

K. Kanimozhi, MP-elect, distributing welfare assistance to a beneficiary in Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The renovated public grievances redressal meeting hall on the district collectorate premises here was inaugurated on Wednesday. MP-elect K. Kanimozhi inaugurated the hall renovated on an outlay of ₹ 50 lakh in the presence of Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and Collector G. Lakshmipathy. She also disbursed welfare measures worth ₹ 2.57 crore to 268 beneficiaries. Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Additional Collector (Development) R. Ishwarya, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan and MLAs G.V. Markandeyan and M.C. Shanmugaiah were present.

