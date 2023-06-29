Renovated ‘Poomalai Vaniga Valagam’ inaugurated

June 29, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - MADURAI

The renovated ‘Poomalai Vaniga Valagam’ near Anna bus stand in Madurai was inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin through video conference from Chennai on Wednesday.

The shopping complex was renovated at a cost of ₹42 lakh. The ‘Poomalai Vaniga Valagam’ displays and sells products made by women self-help groups. The shopping complex in Madurai was constructed in 2002 and it houses 35 shops.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commission K.J. Praveen Kumar and other officials were present.

