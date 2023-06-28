Renovated ‘Poomaalai’ commercial complexes selling SHG products inaugurated 

June 28, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated through videoconferencing the renovated ‘Poomaalai’ commercial complex near Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand, where self-help groups showcase their products and sell them to customers.

After the inauguration of the refurbished commercial complex on an outlay of ₹6.95 lakh, Minister for Backward Class Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan and Collector K.P. Karthikeyan lit the traditional lamp.

On April 7, the government announced that ‘Poomaalai’ commercial complexes used by self-help groups in districts to exhibit and sell their products would be renovated at a cost of ₹5.50 crore. Tirunelveli received ₹6.95 lakh for refurbishing the facility near the new bus stand. Ten SHGs have their shops to sell their products including Pattamadai mats, Radhapuram palm leaf products, wooden toys and showcase products of Ambasamudram, Vaagaikulam brassware, earthenware of Kaarukurichi, saris of Puthukkudi, honey extracted by Kaani Tribes of the Western Ghats in Papanasam, Kalakkad banana fibre products, organic fruits and vegetables, dry fish and readymade garments.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and Project Director of Mahalir Thittam Shanthi were present.

The complex near Vadaseri bus-stand in Nagercoil with 11 shops and a meeting hall has been renovated at the cost of ₹35 lakh. The self-help groups sell products including handicrafts, honey, turmeric, clove, showcase pieces made from coconut shells, banana fibre products, ornamental products from seashells, fir dolls, dry fish, juices, pickle, soaps and jute products.

Nagercoil Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan, Mayor R. Mahesh, Nagercoil MLA M.R. Gandhi, District Revenue Officer J. Balasubramanian and others were present.

