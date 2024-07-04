Renovated ophthalmology wing starts functioning in Thoothukudi hospital

The renovated Department of Ophthalmology in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital has started functioning with state-of-the-art facilities, said Dean G Sivakumar here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons, a team of doctors led by Head of the Department M. Rita Hepsi Rani said that during the heavy rain and flood that paralysed Thoothukudi in December, rainwater entered the wards and destroyed the opthalmological equipment, furniture, etc. With the support from the administration, the department had renovated the entire wing in record time.

Surgeries such as cataract, keratoplasty, ptosis, eye-lid reconstruction, trabeculectomy, intravitreal injection, cosmetic were performed by a well trained team of surgeons at the hospital .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Ophthalmology screened over 100 outpatients every day daily and performed 20 surgeries. Twenty inpatients can be admitted in the wards.

The hospital also performed surgeries under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, the Dean said. Doctors Bhavani Preethi, Lalitha and Basta were present.

Earlier, the hospital officials led by V. Kalaivani, vice-principal, K. Padmanabhan, Medical Superintendent, P. Kumaran, Deputy Superintendent and J. Silas Jeyamani, Resident Medical Officer inbspected the various wings of the hospital being readied after they were damaged by the December flood.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.