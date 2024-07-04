GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renovated ophthalmology wing starts functioning in Thoothukudi hospital

Published - July 04, 2024 08:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
As many as 100 outpatients can be screened at the ophthalmology wing of Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

As many as 100 outpatients can be screened at the ophthalmology wing of Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The renovated Department of Ophthalmology in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital has started functioning with state-of-the-art facilities, said Dean G Sivakumar here on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, a team of doctors led by Head of the Department M. Rita Hepsi Rani said that during the heavy rain and flood that paralysed Thoothukudi in December, rainwater entered the wards and destroyed the opthalmological equipment, furniture, etc. With the support from the administration, the department had renovated the entire wing in record time.

Surgeries such as cataract, keratoplasty, ptosis, eye-lid reconstruction, trabeculectomy, intravitreal injection, cosmetic were performed by a well trained team of surgeons at the hospital .

The Department of Ophthalmology screened over 100 outpatients every day daily and performed 20 surgeries. Twenty inpatients can be admitted in the wards.

The hospital also performed surgeries under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, the Dean said. Doctors Bhavani Preethi, Lalitha and Basta were present.

Earlier, the hospital officials led by V. Kalaivani, vice-principal, K. Padmanabhan, Medical Superintendent, P. Kumaran, Deputy Superintendent and J. Silas Jeyamani, Resident Medical Officer inbspected the various wings of the hospital being readied after they were damaged by the December flood.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.