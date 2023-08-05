ADVERTISEMENT

Rendition by Anahita and Apoorva duo enthrals audience

August 05, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

S. Padmanabhan

Vocal concert by Anahita and Apoorva sisters at Raga Priya’s 54th anniversary concert in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The second day of the Raga Priya’s 54th anniversary concerts witnessed carnatic vocal recital of duo Anahita and Apoorva, who were accompanied by Edapally Ajith, on the violin, Nanjil Arul on the mridangam and Trichy Krishnaswamy on the ghatam.

The siblings started off with Swaati Tirunaal Varnam “Suma sayaka vidhuramava” in Raga kaapi, in which the composer expresses the fascinating tale of approaching the Almighty Lord Krishna. The trials and tribulations of a mortal interacting with a divine were expressed.

The next rendition from the sisters was on “Sobillu Sapthaswara,” raga jaganmohini, where the saint composer Thyagaraja praises the divine forms of the seven musical notes, which glow in the navel, heart, neck, tongue and nose of the human body among others

The vocalists then went on to sing the blissful Papanasam Sivan‘s “piravaa varam thaarum ” in Lathangi, which was composed for the movie “Nandanar” in 1942, popularised by Dhandapani Desikar.

The rendition of the charanam “Parvathi neya baktha sahaya” moved the audience to plead stronger for removing their attachment to mundane affairs and to seek shelter in His lotus feet. 

Goddess Meenakshi was worshipped by Shyama Sastri in Raga Anandabhairavi. 

The perfect synchronisation of voice of the duo was witnessed in the RTP of the evening “ Varamu” (also called Shuddha Hindolam as well as Hindola Gamin), which witnessed Sindhu Bhairavi, Bagudhari and Kannada in the Thanam part for the Pallavi on Goddess Meenakshi “Rajarajeswari Rajathayini Rajamathangi”.

It was a harmonious, fluent, well embellished with Kalpana swaras and had the melody to bring out the requisite rasam of the raga with perfect support and coordination from the violinist Edapally Ajith.

The final pieces include Bharathiar’s “Thedi Unnai Charanadainden” in  Kavadi Sindu,” Kannan Varugindra Neram” by Oothukadu Venkatakavi and rounded off with their Guru Ravikiran’s  Thillana in Bindu Malini.

