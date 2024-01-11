Remove waste dumped on roadside, HC tells authorities

January 11, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure that waste dumped on the roadside close to Madurai — Tiruchi National Highway near Y. Othakadai — Agricultural College and Research Institute junction was removed.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar, with the direction, disposed of the public interest litigation petition filed by V. Jayaraj of Madurai, who complained about dumping and burning of waste along the roadside.

The petitioner said he was a resident of Rajakambeeram. He complained about dumping and burning of waste along the roadside. Stray cattle rummaged through the pile of garbage and scattered them. Also, the smoke from burning of the waste made it difficult for vehicle users to use the stretch and it had resulted in several accidents, the petitioner said.

He said since no action was taken by the authorities, a resident had made a representation to the authorities concerned. The authorities had assured him of action, but noting happened, he said. Dumping and burning of waste led to nuisance and health issues, he complained.

The petitioner said the authorities should remove the waste that was dumped on the roadside and take steps to dispose of it in a proper manner.

During the hearing in the case, the authorities submitted that action was being taken. However, the petitioner said appropriate action was yet to be taken by the authorities.

