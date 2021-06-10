Remove road median, says TN Chamber

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has requested the authorities to remove the centre median divider installed at Kamarajar Salai, between Munichalai junction and Ganesh Theatre junction.

TN Chamber president N. Jegatheesan said that installation of such centre median dividers to ease traffic congestion was welcome. But, it must not be installed on narrow roads as it would lead to accidents.

The road width from Munichalai to Ganesh Theatre was only 40 feet. With a centre median divider erected in the middle of the road, only 20 feet of the road could be used. The area had residential houses, trade and commercial establishments and schools.

Once COVID-19 lockdown was relaxed, public transport would commence services and there would be an increase in vehicular traffic. Therefore, the authorities must inspect the area and remove the centre median divider, he said.