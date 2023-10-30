Remove ramps in front of houses to facilitate roadwork, Thoothukudi Mayor tells property owners

October 30, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Mayor P. Jegan on Monday appealed to the public to remove ramps that had been built on the road in front of their houses as the Thoothukudi City Municipal Corporation will be laying roads on all streets.

Chairing the Corporation Council meeting here on Monday, he said the ramps constructed in front of the houses by residents were hampering movement of vehicles along the streets. Since the Corporation would soon begin the work on all streets, the property owners should remove the ramps in front of their houses on their own. Otherwise, the Corporation would remove the ramp and recover the cost of the work from the property owner concerned. He urged the residents also to utilise the opportunity and get the underground drainage connection before the roads were relaid.

The Mayor said the reconstructed bus stand was effectively serving the public besides being a shopping complex. The Corporation, which had decided not to allow minibuses into the bus stand, now proposed to allow three minibuses at a time after collecting entry fee.

Parking fee

The council meeting, in the presence of Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, resolved that ₹5 would be collected as parking charges for two-wheelers for six hours at the Anna Bus Stand Parking Bay while the parking fee would be ₹10 for cars. Monthly pass for parking vehicles will be issued on payment of ₹500 and ₹1,000 for two-wheelers and cars respectively.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in his last visit to the port town, had instructed the Corporation to take steps to avert rainwater stagnation in the town and the civic body had taken action in this regard. “Hence, there will be no water stagnation in any part of the city,” Mr. Jegan said.

STEM Park

The STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) Park, with 190 working models, had become a major attraction among students who easily understood the scientific and mathematic principles.

“We have planned to post two instructors in the STEM Park to explain to the visitors the basic principles in the functioning of these working models,” Mr. Jegan added.