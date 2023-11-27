HamberMenu
Remove ‘police’ stickers, boards from private vehicles: ADGP

This unchecked practice has become a major security concern as anti-nationals, criminals and rowdy elements can misuse them for illegal activities

November 27, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director General of Police A. Arun has instructed that ‘Police’ stickers or boards should not be displayed in private vehicles - both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

In a circular dated November 22, Mr. Arun has instructed all Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police to ensure that no private vehicle displayed ‘Police’ sticker and board irrespective of the person using the vehicle. The ADGP reasoned that such unchecked practice was a major security concern as anti-nationals, criminals and rowdy elements could misuse the sticker for illegal activities.

This practice could also have other negative consequences like hindrance to duty, as police personnel involved in vehicle check may hesitate to check vehicles with such sticker or board, assuming that it might be that of a police officer. Non-police persons using them might engage in cheating and criminal activities.

Mr. Arun said that it has been reiterated time and again that all the unit officers to strictly enforce Motor Vehicle Act and ensure that no private vehicle displayed the sticker.

