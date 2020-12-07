Remove obstruction on supply channel: villagers

Madurai

07 December 2020 20:25 IST

Residents and farmers of Kombadi village in Tirupparankundram block petitioned the Collector here on Monday, urging him to make efforts to remove obstructions made by villagers of neighbouring Nedumadurai on a supply channel.

G. Thangam, president of Kombadi panchayat, said there were two tanks in their village - Keezhakanmoi and Melakanmoi. Under the Nilaiyur-Kambikudi irrigation channel project, a supply channel was constructed from Nedumadurai tank to fill water in tanks of Kombadi village in 2019 under the supervision of Public Works Department. “For many years, the tanks in Kombadi totally depended on rainfall. But water was filled in these two tanks last year, following the construction of the inlet channel,” he said.

However, a month back, the residents of Nedumadurai obstructed the path of the inlet channel. Using an earthmover, they blocked the flow on 450 metres of the channel, said Mr. Thangam.

“We showed the photographs of the obstruction to the Collector. In the next few days, water from the Vaigai will be discharged through Nilaiyur channel to fill other tanks. Hence, the authorities must clear the inlet channel to ensure free flow of water through it to the two tanks in Kombai village,” he said.

“The storage of water in the tanks will help in irrigation of paddy, jasmine and vegetables cultivated in the area. In addition, it will help in increasing the groundwater level, thereby addressing the issue of water shortage,” said Mr. Thangam.