Remove garbage bins placed in front of schools: HC

10 March 2020

Court deprecates Rajapalayam Municipality’s decision

MADURAI

Deprecating the decision of Rajapalayam Municipality to place garbage bins in front of schools for non-payment of solid waste management user charges, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the civic body to remove them.

Hearing the petition filed by N.S. Ramaraj of Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi observed that such practices should not be followed by civic bodies.

The petitioner sought a direction to forbear the municipality from placing garbage bins in front of schools in order to collect pending charges. Such steps had been initiated when there was a demand to maintain sanitation following the spread of COVID-19, he said.

The petitioner pointed out that some of the areas under the municipality lacked proper drainage facility, street lights and drinking water connections. Under such circumstances, levying of such charges was planned without application of mind.

He said that the decision of the municipality to place the garbage bins in front of schools came as a shock to the residents of Rajapalayam. The school students were affected by this move and the municipality was duty-bound to maintain sanitation, he said.

During the course of the hearing in the forenoon session, the court directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to remove the garbage bins placed near the school entrances. When the case was taken up for hearing again in the afternoon, the court was informed that the garbage bins were removed. Subsequently, the petition was closed.