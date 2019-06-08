‘Remove felled branches from roads’

A slew of tree branches trimmed by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) are yet to be cleared in KK Nagar and Anna Nagar areas, causing congestion on narrow roads, according to residents.

J. Manimaran, a local shopkeeper from K. K. Nagar, said that the presence of large branches in the middle of K. K. Nagar First Main Road had caused problems for motorists as navigation became difficult.

“The branches occupy half of the road. It is quite possible that people may drive into the branches as well,” he said.

An engineer from TANGEDCO, who was in charge of overseeing the tree trimming process, said that the decision to trim branches was made to avoid haphazard power cuts. The operation took place on K. K. Nagar First Main Road, LIG Colony, Lake View Road and parts of Anna Nagar.

“Foremen began chopping branches of large trees on June 1. During monsoon time, it is common for High Tension lines to get cut because of harsh winds. We wanted to avoid faults and random tripping,” he said.

He added that this was part of the department’s monthly maintenance work.

The Corporation which must oversee the process of clearing tree branches is yet to get on the job because tractors and conservancy workers in charge of clearing it have been redirected for mass cleaning at some other location.

“All five tractors are involved in mass cleaning programmes earlier by the officials. The tree branches will be removed within two days,” a sanitary inspector said.