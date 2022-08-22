Remove encroachments: residents

Staff Reporter
August 22, 2022 19:52 IST

DINDIGUL

Residents of Kullanampatti on Natham Road laid a siege to the Corporation Office here on Monday seeking removal of encroachments in their area that led to flooding in their houses.

Accompanied by AIADMK councillor S. Baskaran, they petitioned the Mayor J. Ilamathi in this regard.

“A house constructed on the encroached land obstructs the path leading to around 15 houses in our area. Earlier, it was easier for the stormwater to drain away. But now the high compound walls and narrowing of the pathway has led to flooding in our houses,” said V. Thirumalaisamy, 49, a resident.

With the showers last week, water seeped into their houses and important certificates and documents, home appliances etc were subjected to damage. He alleged that things worth ₹2.5 lakh have been damaged in his house.

“To drain the water, we had no other option but to make holes on the compound walls of the encroacher’s house that led to issues. But in order to seek a permanent solution, we have requested the Mayor to look into the issue,” he said.

Mr Baskaran claimed that the encroached land was earlier a well, who lives in the next street where the problem persists.

The petitioners said that town planning officials visited the spot while the Mayor assured of visiting us within 3 days and to resolve the issue.

