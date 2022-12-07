Remove encroachments on Dharmapuram Adheenam lands: Madras HC

December 07, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to take action and remove the encroachments on the lands belonging to Dharmapuram Adheenam in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed HR & CE Department officials to take action under Section 78 of the HR & CE Act which deals with action against the encroachers. The lands should be retrieved and handed over to the adheenam within 12 weeks after hearing all the parties, the judges said.

Under section 78 of the HR & CE Act, the Assistant Commissioner was conferred with the powers to report any encroachments on temple lands, either on complaint or suo moto, to the Joint Commissioner. The Joint Commissioner, upon perusal of the report, should conduct an enquiry and order removal of the encroachment, if found to be true, after hearing the parties, the judges observed.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by P. Markandan of Tiruchendur, who sought a direction to the authorities to retrieve the lands belonging to the adheenam. He said the adheenam lands totally measuring 3.5 acres had been encroached upon.

The petitioner said though the matter was brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no steps were taken to remove the encroachments. He complained that the adheenam lands were encroached upon by not only residential houses but also commercial establishments.