Remove encroachments from water channel, HC tells Madurai district administration

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai district administration to remove encroachments from Eruthukombur water channel in Peraiyur taluk in Madurai district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by B. Kondalvannan of Peraiyur taluk who had sought a direction to authorities to preserve the waterbody and remove encroachments.

The State told a Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad that steps were being taken to remove the encroachments. Taking note of the same, the judges directed the authorities to remove the encroachment after giving sufficient opportunity to all the parties concerned and by following due process of law.