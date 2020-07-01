Remove encroachments from school land: HC

01 July 2020 21:22 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tahsildar of Periyakulam taluk in Theni district to take steps to remove encroachments from the land of a government higher secondary school.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi directed the Tahsildar was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by the parent-teacher association of the school. The association had complained that some influential people were trying to encroach upon 12 acres of land owned by the school.

They had requested the Tahsildar to conduct a survey and measure the land to fix the boundaries. However, it was not carried out. Besides representations to remove the encroachments did not yield any result, they said.

Initially huts only came up on the land. But later people started putting up concrete structures and even applied for electricity connection, the association said and sought a direction to the State to remove the encroachments from the land.