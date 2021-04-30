Remove encroachments, file report: HC

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Pudukkottai district authorities to remove encroachments in Kunnakurumbi tank in Aranthangi and file a report on the action taken.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi passed the direction on the petition filed by R. Pandidurai of Aranthangi. He said that the tank was the main source of water for the surrounding areas.

He said the feeding channels to the tank were encroached upon by individuals. Improper maintenance of the culverts constructed on Aranthangi-Pudukkottai Road was another reason.

The encroachments resulted in shortage of water supply to the tank and the farmers were affected. Due to the poor maintenance of the tank, it could not be filled to its full capacity even during the rainy season, the petitioner said.

Though repeated representations were sent to the authorities to remove the encroachments and maintain the tank, it has not been looked into. The authorities must include the tank in the list of those tanks that were maintained by the Public Works Department, he said.