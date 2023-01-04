ADVERTISEMENT

Remove encroachments around temple pond

January 04, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a status report from Madurai district administration on a public interest litigation petition filed by the BJP seeking a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachments around the temple pond of the Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a report on the petition filed by BJP Madurai president M. Maha Suseendran. The petitioner said that the encroachments damaged the temple pond. Therefore, the encroachments around the Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple pond should be removed, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US