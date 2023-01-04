Remove encroachments around temple pond

January 04, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a status report from Madurai district administration on a public interest litigation petition filed by the BJP seeking a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachments around the temple pond of the Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a report on the petition filed by BJP Madurai president M. Maha Suseendran. The petitioner said that the encroachments damaged the temple pond. Therefore, the encroachments around the Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple pond should be removed, he said.