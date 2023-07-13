HamberMenu
Remove encroachments along National Highway

July 13, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

National Highways Authority of India told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that steps would be taken to remove the encroachment in Valadi village at Lalgudi in Tiruchi district after the survey was completed and boundaries identified. The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Vembadiyan of Tiruchi district who sought a direction to authorities to remove meat stalls that had been put up in Valadi village along the National Highway. Recording the submissions made, a Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri disposed of the petition.

