Remove encroachment

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Dindigul district administration to remove the encroachment on waterbodies in Puliyamarathukottai and Sullerumbu in Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the direction on the petition filed by R. Chellammal of Dindigul district who sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachment.

The petitioner complained that the encroachment was obstructing the free flow of water. The State submitted that appropriate steps would be taken to remove the encroachment. The court directed the authorities to take action after giving an opportunity and hearing the petitioner and the encroachers.