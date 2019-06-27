‘Remove electric poles set up by windmill companies on farmlands’

During the farmers’ grievance meeting held for the first time in four months on Thursday, farmers made a plea to remove electric poles set up on farmlands and waterbodies by windmill companies.

At the meeting, which was presided over by Collector Sandeep Nanduri, they also urged the administration to ensure adequate supply of fertilisers.

The Collector said that ₹24 lakh in crop insurance had been disbursed to 71 farmers for the year 2016-17 since the previous grievance meeting held in February.

Further, as there was a mismatch in the details given by 78 beneficiaries, the farmers would be identified through special camps for disbursal of ₹11 lakh in crop insurance, which has been received.

For the year 2017-18, around ₹29 crore has been received and was being given to farmers, while about ₹20 crore was yet to be received, he said.

Mr. Nanduri said that water from Papanasam, Manimuthar and Servalar dams was adequate for drinking purposes for the next couple of months. However, water can be released for irrigation only if there were more rain in the coming weeks.

For the month of June, while the average rainfall stood at 179mm, only 33.67mm had been received, he added.

The Collector said that a two-day camp may be conducted for transfer of patta exclusively for farmers, who have lands in the names of their deceased parents and relatives, to benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The scheme, which was started for small and marginal farmers alone, was recently expanded to include large farmers as well.

He exhorted farmers and residents to come forth and express their interest for the Jal Sakthi Abhiyan, which would begin from July 1 onwards. The new scheme would focus on improving water management in blocks where groundwater has been excessively exploited.

Under the scheme, steps to desilt tanks, plant trees, improve groundwater table and rainwater harvesting structures would be undertaken. “If residents come together and express their interest, resources would be mobilised to undertake such activities at one village every week. The residents should be willing to put in shramdan (manual labour) for the scheme,” he said.

As soon as the meeting started, residents of Keelapoovani village of Karungulam union submitted a petition seeking to remove electric poles erected by windmill companies.

Residents of Kulayankarisal reiterated their demand for the Indian Oil Corporation to adopt a different alignment for laying a gas pipeline to Spic that bypasses their village.