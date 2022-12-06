Congress cadre want plaque unveiled by Kamaraj to be reinstalled

December 06, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Congress cadre submitted a petition on Tuesday seeking the reinstallation of the plaque detailing the inauguration of Palayamkottai bus stand by late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj in 1960 after it was reconstructed under the smart city project.

In the petition, K. Sankarapandian, president of Tirunelveli city district congress committee, said the Palayamkottai bus terminus, which was inaugurated by late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on February 2, 1960, has been rebuilt under the smart city project. When the bus stand was demolished for reconstruction, the plaque marking the inauguration of the bus stand by Kamaraj had been removed and was not reinstalled when the reconstructed bus stand was opened recently.

“A petition was submitted on behalf of the Congress on April 5 urging the Corporation to install the plaque. Our party councillor Anuradha submitted a petition to the Mayor during one of the council meetings stressing this demand. However, no step has been taken to install the plaque, which is nothing but burying the glorious history of Kamaraj. We’re submitting the petition again today,” Mr. Sankarapandian said.

He said the corporation, after reconstructing the Nehru Open Auditorium near Centenary Hall, has not installed the old plaque detailing its opening by Kamaraj.

“If both the decades-old plaques are not installed, we’ll be forced to agitate against the corporation,” he said.

Corporation councillor Chinnathai Krishnan of ward 36 submitted a petition seeking relaying of damaged roads in Jaya Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Mubarak Nagar, SNV Nagar and VIP Nagar and laying of paver blocks road in Koripallam and Sports Avenue Garden areas.

A resident of South Balabhagya Nagar submitted a petition seeking the repairing of the damaged underground drainage chamber from which sewage is overflowing for the past several weeks. “Since the overflowing sewage has created a pool along the 10th Cross Street of Balabhagya Nagar, the corporation should attend the problem immediately,” S. Paulraj, the petitioner, said.

On behalf of Tirunelveli District Consumer Rights Protection Association, a petition was submitted seeking construction of speed breaker at Thadiveeran Temple Street – South Mount Road Junction to avert accidents.

A good number of people submitted petitions seeking revision of the exorbitantly fixed property tax after it was hiked by the Tamil Nadu government recently. All of them said the property tax had been fixed in unrealistic manner. “I paid the property tax of Rs. 4,950 for six months for my house till 1994. Now, it has been hiked to Rs. 14,350,” said A.S.M. Peer Mohammed of Kailaasapuram in Tirunelveli Junction.

G. Backyalakshmi of Pettai said the property tax for his house with 1,400 square feet has been increased from Rs. 8,365 to Rs. 16,730.

On behalf of Bharatiya Janata Party, a petition was submitted to check the uncontrolled flowing of sewage into the Tamirabharani from a breach in the drainage channel near Krishnan Temple in Kokkirakulam.