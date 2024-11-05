GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Remnants dating back to 1,000 years found in Vanjinagaram panchayat; villagers ask for archaeological study

Published - November 05, 2024 09:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Environmentalists and villagers of Vanjinagaram panchayat near Melur in Madurai district demand for an archaeological study in their area as they have learned that the village still had remains dating back to 3,000 to 4,000 years ago.

Selvaraj, an environmental activist, said that in places like Moovan Sivalpatti, Nagappan Sivalpatti, Kallangadu and other nearby villages located in the panchayat, there were remnants of structures similar to stone henge, graveyard, stone articles like pots, stones used for houses, and others.  

“These articles, with the knowledge of archaeologists and professors, were learned to be very primitive, even older than Keezhadi, but, public and others could not exactly study their importance,” he noted.  

As the location was also very rich in biodiversity, it would be appropriate to declare the location as biodiversity heritage site to protect it from destruction and developmental activities, Mr. Selvaraj said.  

Further excavation by the Archaeology Department would be essential to study the objects found on the surface. When deeper excavations were done, more objects could be found to substantiate the theory, he noted.

