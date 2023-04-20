April 20, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Madurai

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth has appealed to the tax paying public to remit their property tax before April 30 and benefit with a five percent incentive. In a press release issued here on Thursday, she said that as per the Tamil Nadu government rules, from the receipt of the demand notice due for the first half of 2023-24, if the property taxes were remitted within 30 days time, the individual can get a 5 % incentive of the demand (ie, before April 30). The Mayor also said that public can remit the taxes at all the tax collection centres and through https://tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in or use the TN Urban e-sevai facilities. By remitting the taxes on time, the public can also participate in the development works for which the funds are being utilised, the release added.

TN Rural Development Employees stir

Members affiliated with various unions of the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Department staged a stir on Thursday seeking the Tamil Nadu government to fulfil their charter of demands. According to district secretary S Amutharasan, the employees have been working hard to achieve the goals set by the governments. Irrespective of holidays, the officials worked but were deprived of their benefits. When such was the reality, seven employees in Saraguvalayapatti in Melur panchayat union were given a 17B memo seeking explanation as to why action should not be initiated against them by the district administration. The association office-bearers including R. Charles Rengasami and K. R. Chandrasekar said that the Madurai district administration should immediately drop the charges and ensure that the employees worked without any stress and mental agony. A total of over 725 employees affiliated to different unions participated in the agitation.