Remembering two doyens of Tamil literature 

March 23, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST

R

MADURAI

Among the pantheon of Tamil writers, Ki. Rajanarayanan and Ku. Alagirisamy are prominent among those who contributed to the literary realism genre. Both came from the same ‘karisal’ (black cotton soil) region, Idaiseval near Kovilpatti, and straddled the same period, said writer B. Jeyamohan here on Thursday.

He was speaking at a seminar organised by Tamil Department of The American College to commemorate the two centenarians. Mr. Jeyamohan said there are two schools of realistic writing in modern Tamil literature - one formed on the trail of Rajamiyer and A. Madhaviah in the novel milieu, and the other in the poetic realm created by Bharathi and Kavimani Desiya Vinayagam Pillai.

Still, only after the 1940s did realistic writing got recognition as a form of literature. This wave brought in the aesthetics of modernism. Brilliant Tamil stories came in this swell. Now one can take pride in the fact that Tamil is one of the languages in which very good short stories have been written. These stories had all the inherent characteristics of a pluralistic outlook.

From all these were born the writings of Rajanarayanan and Alagirisamy. They filled what was lacking and moved the Tamil literary realism to the next level. They facilitated the transformation from written to narrative form of writing. These two doyens have left an indelible mark in the Tamil literature of the 20th century.

Earlier. Tamil Department Head R. Prabhakar Devamanickam welcomed the gathering. Principal Davamani Christober offered felicitations. Writers K.N. Senthil, Maanaseegan and Kadarkarai were present. Professors Stalin Rajangam, J.S. Gigi Christobel and M. Daniel had made the arrangements.

Two documentaries - one made by Puduvai Ilavenil on Ki. Rajanarayanan and the other by Sarangan on Ku. Alagirisamy - were screened.