Remembering tsunami victims

As a mark of respect to those who died in the tsunami that hit the coastal pockets here 16 years ago, fishermen and their families paid floral tributes by offering flowers and lighted candle here on Saturday.

The tsunami, which had claimed thousands of lives, struck on December 26, 2004. Apart from loss of lives, many people lost their homes and boats in the calamity.

The families, in remembrance, offered flowers at the sea shore after a prayer meeting. Similarly, some of the fishermen also lit candles in memory of their dear ones, who were killed in the disaster.

The fishermen did not venture into the sea on Saturday as a mark of respect, the association office-bearers said. Earlier, at the churches too, silent processions were taken out to the sea shore in the district.

In the neighbouring Kanniyakumari district also, the fishermen observed the day in silence and offered flowers to the departed souls.