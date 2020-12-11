Remembering Subramania Bharathi

11 December 2020 18:27 IST

Even as usual garlanding of the statue of poet Subramania Bharathi marked his 134th birth anniversary at various parts of the city on Friday, the AIADMK celebrated the occasion in a highly commendable fashion by distributing poems and biography of the legendary poet to students of Tamil literature.

Whenever the birth anniversary of Bharathi is observed here every year, political parties and a few organisations would garland the life-size statue of the national poet at Tirunelveli Junction and administer pledge to the students in the classroom of MDT Higher Secondary School where he studied. A few schools would also conduct competitions to glorify Bharathi.

Deviating from this usual route, the AIADMK celebrated the occasion in a laudable manner by distributing the books containing his stimulating poems and his biography. After garlanding the bust of Bharathi on the premises of Rani Anna Government College for Women at Gandhi Nagar on the city outskirts, AIADMK district secretary and chairman of Tirunelveli District Central Cooperative Bank N. Ganesa Raja gifted books to 100 Tamil literature students of the college in the presence of writers P. Rajendran and Krishi.

Former Rajya Sabha MP P. Soundararajan, principal of the college Mythili and head of the Department of Tamil Sivasankari were present on the occasion.