Remembering Subramania Bharathi

Even as usual garlanding of the statue of poet Subramania Bharathi marked his 134th birth anniversary at various parts of the city on Friday, the AIADMK celebrated the occasion in a highly commendable fashion by distributing poems and biography of the legendary poet to students of Tamil literature.
Whenever the birth anniversary of Bharathi is observed here every year, political parties and a few organisations would garland the life-size statue of the national poet at Tirunelveli Junction and administer pledge to the students in the classroom of MDT Higher Secondary School where he studied. A few schools would also conduct competitions to glorify Bharathi.
Deviating from this usual route, the AIADMK celebrated the occasion in a laudable manner by distributing the books containing his stimulating poems and his biography. After garlanding the bust of Bharathi on the premises of Rani Anna Government College for Women at Gandhi Nagar on the city outskirts, AIADMK district secretary and chairman of Tirunelveli District Central Cooperative Bank N. Ganesa Raja gifted books to 100 Tamil literature students of the college in the presence of writers P. Rajendran and Krishi.
Former Rajya Sabha MP P. Soundararajan, principal of the college Mythili and head of the Department of Tamil Sivasankari were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath