Justice P.N. Prakash of the Madras High Court inaugurates a special exhibition on ‘Remembering Gandhi, the lawyer’ at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice P.N. Prakash of the Madras High Court inaugurated a special exhibition, ‘Remembering Gandhi, the lawyer’ at Gandhi Memorial Museum, here on Saturday. Rare photographs with details of Mahatma Gandhi during his time as a lawyer were on display.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Prakash said Gandhi Memorial Museum was a sacred place. Whenever he was posted to the Madurai Bench, he said, he would visit two places in the city, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Gandhi Memorial Museum.

He said justice and truth were twins. Without truth there was no justice. Mahatma Gandhi always believed in truth and followed it when he was a lawyer. Justice Prakash advised the advocates and others present at the event to follow in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said when truth was not spoken in courts, there would be judgments but no justice. Advocates should render service to the public. He said he would take necessary steps to organise a similar special exhibition at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and Government Law College in Madurai.

Gandhi Memorial Museum Director (Administration) K.R. Nanda Rao said the museum authorities had planned to organise the special exhibition much earlier. But, due to COVID-19 restrictions they could not do so, he said.

He said with most COVID-19 restrictions having been lifted, they decided to organise the exhibition at Gandhi Memorial Museum for the benefit of the public. The exhibition would go on till October 2, he said.

Earlier, Justice P.N. Prakash paid floral tributes to Gandhi statue at the museum.