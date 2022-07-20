Remembering freedom fighter Vanchinathan

As a mark of remembrance of freedom fighter Vanchinathan during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence, Madurai Division of Southern Railway has organised Iconic Week celebration from July 18 to 23 at Vanchi Maniyachi railway junction.

Vanchinathan shot and killed then Collector Robert William d'Escourt Ashe, who attempted to suppress the Indian freedom struggle against the British government, at Maniyachi railway station. The site was renamed after the revolutionary as Vanchi Maniyachi railway junction in 1988. The Railway Board has chosen the station for the special celebration to commemorate the freedom struggle.

Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth inaugurated the celebration at the station. Hariharasubramaniam, grandson of the freedom fighter, inaugurated a photo exhibition on Vanchinathan. A mime show on the life of the freedom fighter and a dance performance filled with patriotic songs were performed by scouts and guides of Madurai Railway School.

Hariharasubramaniam and his son Vanchinathan, a teacher at a school in Tirunelveli, took a photograph with the DRM at the selfie point.