Remand prisoner tries to escape from sub-jail; caught

TIRUNELVELI

A remand prisoner who tried to escape from the Kovilpatti sub-jail was caught within the next few minutes on Monday.

After being arrested in connection with a mobile phone theft, Sakthivel, 32, of Koottaampuli in Thoothukudi district was lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail on October 14. When the cell was opened on Monday, Sakthivel, who climbed atop a tree near the tall wall of the sub-jail, managed to scale the wall studded with nails and broken glass.

Even though he sustained bleeding injuries on the foot, Sakthivel jumped on the other side of the wall only to be chased by the traffic police even as the warders were also following him.

Though he ran for a distance, a group of youths playing cricket in the nearby ground and the construction workers in a building under construction also joined the police and the warders in the chase. After Sakthivel entered a nearby government office, he was nabbed and taken to the Government Hospital for administering medicine for the cut injuries he had suffered in the foot.

Investigations are on.