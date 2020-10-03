Remand prisoner dies

Madurai

03 October 2020 21:26 IST

A 43-year-old remand prisoner, Sudalai Mariappan of Rajapalayam, was found dead hanging in the Madurai Central Prison on Saturday afternoon.

Police sources said the deceased, who is an accused in a POCSO Act case registered by the All Women Police Station, Rajapalayam, was found dead hanging inside the bathroom of the prison. The the man, who was lodged in the prison on September 30, had gone to the bathroom after lunch and did not return. The body was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital.

Karimedu police have booked a case under Section 176 of Code of Criminal Procedure for the death in custody. Post-mortem would be conducted after an enquiry by a Judicial Officer, the police said.